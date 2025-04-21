Breaking: Human Services Levy Council recommends asking Montgomery County voters for flat renewal on November ballot

Man facing 330 child porn charges in Montgomery County

Montgomery County Common Pleas Court. JIM NOELKER/STAFF FILE

Credit: JIM NOELKER

Credit: JIM NOELKER

Montgomery County Common Pleas Court. JIM NOELKER/STAFF FILE
Local News
By
0 minutes ago
X

A 36-year-old man is facing child phonography charges after hundreds of explicit images of children were reportedly found on his electronic devices and online accounts.

A grand jury indicted Joseph Danial on 330 counts of pandering sexually oriented material involving a minor, according to Montgomery County Common Pleas Court records.

He is scheduled to be arraigned on May 6.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office opened an investigation into Danial on Sept. 6 after they received a referral from the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.

The referral claimed Danial was downloading child sex abuse material.

Investigators searched Danial’s cellphone, computer and online accounts and found hundreds of photos of children in various sex acts, the prosecutor’s office said.

None of the victims are believed to be local.

In Other News
1
Meadowlark bartender who won Buckeye Vodka ‘Battle’ ready to defend...
2
Coroner IDs man found in Huber Heights death, arson investigation
3
Developmental disabilities gets another one-time $9.17M funding...
4
Human Services Levy Council recommends asking Montgomery County voters...
5
Best of Dayton 2025: Voting starts today! Get involved here

About the Author