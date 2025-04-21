Man facing 330 child porn charges in Montgomery County

He is scheduled to be arraigned on May 6.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office opened an investigation into Danial on Sept. 6 after they received a referral from the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.

The referral claimed Danial was downloading child sex abuse material.

Investigators searched Danial’s cellphone, computer and online accounts and found hundreds of photos of children in various sex acts, the prosecutor’s office said.

None of the victims are believed to be local.