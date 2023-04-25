Man found competent to go to trial in death of Riverside ex-boyfriend

“He’s had a lot going on the last few years,” he said. “Since he’s been locked up, he’s had more time to think and clear his head.”

Meehling added Brogan told him he hears babies crying and voices.

Credit: Montgomery County Jail Credit: Montgomery County Jail

“When you talk to him you think he’s friendly,” Meehling said. “He just says some bizarre stuff.”

Following a hearing on Monday, Judge Timothy N. O’Connell wrote the court determined Brogan was competent to stand trial. A final pre-trial hearing is scheduled for June 12, and the trial is set for June 19.

On Nov. 27, friends found Hannah dead at his Dundee Circle home after they stopped by because they hadn’t heard from him that day.

“The door was unlocked and we walked in and he’s literally just laying in front of the door with blood everywhere,” a 911 caller said.

Hannah had multiple stabs wounds, according to Riverside police. Investigators identified Brogan as a person of interest and the last known person to have contact with Hannah.

Brogan was arrested after he reportedly confronted authorities in Logan County, Kentucky, when they tried to seize his vehicle as part of the homicide investigation. He was arrested for assault, disarming a police officer, resisting arrest and possession of marijuana drug paraphernalia, according to Logan County Detention Center booking records.

Brogan was extradited back to Ohio and booked into the Montgomery County Jail on Dec. 6.

Staff writers Nick Blizzard and Jen Balduf contributed to this report.