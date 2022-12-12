BreakingNews
Dayton pedestrian killed in hit-and-run identified
Man found dead after passerby reports damaged car in Dayton

A man was found dead after a passerby reported a car with extensive damage in a parking lot Saturday morning in Dayton.

Around 9:44 a.m., Dayton police responded to the 1400 block of Shoup Mill Road.

“A passerby observed a vehicle off the roadway to the east in a parking lot. It had extensive damage, and the single occupant was deceased,” read a statement from the Dayton Police Department. “A debris field south of the scene indicated the vehicle was headed north and left the roadway, rolled and came to rest in the lot, which was downhill and slightly obscured from the roadway.”

The car, a 2002 Mini Cooper, hit a utility pole before coming to a stop in the parking lot, according to a crash report.

Medics pronounced the man dead at the scene. His identity has not been released at this time.

It’s not clear what time the crash took place, according to police.

We are working to learn more and will update this story as information is available.

