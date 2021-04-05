X

Man found dead after Sunday pasture fire in Miami County

By Kristen Spicker

A man was found dead in Bethel Twp. after a woman reported a pasture fire behind her home Sunday, prompting an investigation from the Bethel Twp. Fire Department and Miami County Coroner’s Office.

The fire was reported just before 5 p.m. Sunday in the 6100 block of Studebaker Road.

Miami County Coroner Bill Ginn identified the man as Arthur Manley Jr., 77. A preliminary autopsy reported could be available later today, Ginn said.

Bethel Twp. fire crews and Miami County sheriff’s deputies responded to the scene after a woman reported the fire at 4:54 p.m.

“It was determined the male may have suffered a medical issue while tending to brush in the area, which led to severe burns on his person,” read a sheriff’s office report.

Manley had severe burns on his upper torso, Ginn said. He also had a can of water on him.

Manley was a neighbor of the woman who reported the fire, said Bethel Twp. Fire Captain Mike Arnold. No other injuries were reported.

We will update this story as more information is released.

