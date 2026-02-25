Breaking: Man found dead in Harrison Twp. woods identified

Man found dead in Harrison Twp. woods identified

A 49-year-old man who was found dead in a wooded area in Harrison Twp. earlier this month has been identified.

Robert Haney was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office. His cause and manner of death have not been determined.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is continuing to investigate.

Deputies responded to a report of a deceased person near Neva Drive and La Crosse Avenue around 4 p.m. on Feb. 12.

Haney was reportedly in a wooded area about 200 yards from the road.

When deputies found him, he appeared to be beyond help, the sheriff’s office said.

Staff writer Kristen Spicker contributed to this report.

