Man found guilty in deadly hit-and-run crash in Harrison Twp.

A Fairborn man was found guilty in a hit-and-run crash in Harrison Twp. that killed Moraine man last year.

Adrian L. Burrows, 20, was convicted of vehicular manslaughter, a second-degree misdemeanor, after pleading no contest earlier this week, according to Vandalia Municipal Court records.

A pre-sentencing investigation and disposition hearing is scheduled for Aug. 21.

On Aug. 12, 2022, Antonio G. Scott, 31, of Moraine, was driving a 2009 Toyota Prius on Wheeler Avenue and attempted to turn left onto Salem Avenue. The car turned into a lane of oncoming traffic and then stopped before continuing into the intersection, according to a crash report filed by the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

The Toyota was then hit by a 2008 Chrysler 300 traveling south on Salem Avenue. The Toyota spun around and rolled partially onto a curb before coming to a stop, according to the sheriff’s office. The Chrysler crossed the westbound lanes of Salem Avenue and hit a utility pole.

Scott was pronounced dead at the scene. His passenger, a 31-year-old man, was transported to Kettering Health Dayton with minor injuries.

The driver of the Chrysler fled, but was later identified as Burrows. He was charged with vehicular manslaughter on Jan 31.