Man found in Dayton alley died from multiple gunshot wounds, coroner says

A 59-year-old man found dead in a Dayton alley in October was shot multiple times, according to the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office.
Talmadge E. Heard’s death was ruled a homicide.
Just after 8:45 a.m. on Oct. 28, Dayton officer responded to a report of a deceased person in the 300 block of Smith Street.
Waste collection workers found Heard in an alley, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch records.
Homicide detectives are continuing to investigate.
