Man found near St. Vincent de Paul Gateway Shelter in Dayton ID’d

Henderson was reported missing on Sept. 1, according to Dayton police.

Ohio Landsar Search & Rescue, a nonprofit voluntary search and rescue organization, reportedly found Henderson during a search near the St. Vincent de Paul Gateway Shelter on South Gettysburg Avenue.

“While out on a search today, we discovered the body of an unknown person,” read a post on Facebook Saturday. “As the investigation continues, authorities will determine the identity of the individual found.”

The organization confirmed Dayton police and the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office was called.

Officers responded to the 1900 block of South Gettysburg Avenue around 2:30 p.m. on a report of a deceased person. Due to the nature of the incident, homicide detectives were called to the scene, a spokesperson for the police department said.

On Monday, Ohio Landsar Search & Rescue shared a missing poster for Henderson on Facebook stating he’d been found.

“We send our deepest condolences to his family and friends,” the post read.

According to the poster, Henderson was last seen in June at Target Ministry on Xenia Avenue.