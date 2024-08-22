Man hit by SUV, seriously injured while on US 35 in Dayton

“Upon arrival officers located a 32-year-old male who had been struck by a vehicle after being in the lane of travel,” said Dayton police.

The man was attempting to cross U.S. 35 when he was hit by a 2019 Kia Soul, according to a crash report. The SUV was going approximately 55 mph.

The man had serious injuries and was transported to Miami Valley Hospital. As of Thursday afternoon, the man was in stable condition, according to police.

The driver of the Kia remained at the scene. The driver was not injured in the crash.

The pedestrian was cited for occupying space on a freeway, according to the crash report.

The crash closed U.S. 35 East for approximately an hour and a half.