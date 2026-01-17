Man identified after fatal crash in Miami Twp. Friday night

Crews responded to reports of a fatal crash on Interstate 75 near the exit ramp for State Route 725 around 9:19 p.m., according to the patrol.

OSHP said Abner was traveling in a 2024 Honda CR-V on I-75 southbound, approaching the exit for State Route 725, when his vehicle traveled off the right side of the road into the grass and struck an overhead light pole.

Excessive speed is believed to be a factor in the crash.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted at the scene by the Miamisburg Police Department, the Miami Twp. Police Department, Miami Valley Fire District, the Ohio Department of Transportation, the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office and Englewood Towing.

The crash remains under investigation.