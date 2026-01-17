Man identified in fatal Warren crash Saturday

Crews responded to reports of a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 71 northbound near mile marker 32 around 4 a.m., according to the patrol.

The patrol said Watkins was traveling north on I-71 in a 2023 Honda CR-V when the vehicle went off the left side of the roadway and rolled several times.

He was ejected from the vehicle and landed in the southbound lanes of I-71.

OSHP said Watkins was the only occupant in the vehicle and wasn’t wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.