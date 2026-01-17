Man identified in fatal Warren crash Saturday

A single-vehicle crash killed a 23-year-old man in Warren County early Saturday morning.
The Lebanon Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol identified the man as Charles Watkins of LaFayette, Ga., who died at the scene.
Crews responded to reports of a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 71 northbound near mile marker 32 around 4 a.m., according to the patrol.
The patrol said Watkins was traveling north on I-71 in a 2023 Honda CR-V when the vehicle went off the left side of the roadway and rolled several times.
He was ejected from the vehicle and landed in the southbound lanes of I-71.
OSHP said Watkins was the only occupant in the vehicle and wasn’t wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.
The crash remains under investigation.
In Other News
1
WSU settles 2020 legal fight against former research funding arm
2
Man identified after fatal crash in Miami Twp. Friday night
3
Driver injured in multi‑vehicle crash on I‑70 in Huber Heights
4
CareSource, Huntington Bank awarded $6.9M to go toward affordable...
5
GOP Ohio lawmaker calls for camera monitoring system to prevent child...
About the Author