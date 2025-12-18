Man in critical condition after being hit by vehicle in Washington Twp.

A man is in critical but stable condition after a vehicle hit him while he was crossing the street in Washington Twp. Wednesday.
The 56-year-old man was in the crosswalk at the intersection of Far Hills Road and North Village Drive.
The driver was turning left from North Village Drive to head south on Far Hills Road, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.
The crash was reported around 3:25 p.m.
The man was breathing and conscious at the scene, according to the sheriff’s office. Medics transported him to Kettering Health Main Campus for treatment.
The driver, a juvenile, was cited and released to their guardians, according to the sheriff’s office. They were not injured.
The crash remains under investigation.
