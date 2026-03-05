Breaking: Man in custody after vehicle hits, kills woman in Xenia

A 40-year-old man is in custody in connection to a hit-and-run pedestrian strike where a woman died after she was reportedly hit by an SUV in Xenia Wednesday evening.

The woman’s identity has not been released as of Thursday morning.

Around 7:26 p.m. Wednesday, an Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper found a woman on the ground in the middle of West Main Street who appeared to have been hit by a vehicle, according to Xenia police.

The trooper contacted Greene Central Communications, which dispatched Xenia police and fire crews to the scene.

Neither a driver nor vehicle were there when crews arrived.

Fire personnel determined the 47-year-old woman was dead, police said.

An SUV was reportedly seen leaving the area right after the crash. An SUV with apparent fresh damage was found a few blocks away, according to police.

Investigators identified the driver as a 40-year-old man and learned he left the area in another vehicle.

Monroe police in Butler County found the man and he was taken into custody for tampering with evidence and leaving the scene of an accident, police said.

He is being held in the Butler County Jail and will be extradited to Greene County.

