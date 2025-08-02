Man in custody following reported road rage in Xenia shooting, charges to be filed

A victim told police upon arrival, a man in a dark colored Buick Sedan was pulling out of a parking space, and the suspect “proceeded to blow his vehicle horn and exchange some words with the victim.”

The victim exited the parking lot and drove south on South Monroe Street, where the suspect chased the victim on foot and fired one shot from a handgun toward the victim and hit their truck, according to police.

No injuries were reported.

The suspect was taken into custody without incident on Friday around 5:40 p.m.

Police said he is being held on one count of felonious assault and one count of discharging a firearm on a prohibited premises, and formal charges will be filed through the Greene County Prosecutor’s Office.

The Dayton Daily News typically does not identify people who have not been formally charged with a crime.

If you have any additional information regarding this incident, please call the Xenia Police Division Criminal Investigation Section at 937- 376-7209 or leave a voicemail at the Xenia Police Tip Line at 937-347-1623. Detective Reed is the lead investigator, and his email is creed@cityofxenia.org.