Man in stable but critical condition following Fairborn shooting

A 19-year-old man is in critical but stable condition after he was shot at a Fairborn hotel early Sunday.
Police responded to the Red Roof In at 2580 Col. Glenn Highway around 7:30 a.m. after learning the victim showed up at an area hospital, according to a press release from Fairborn police.
“The Fairborn Detective Bureau responded to handle the investigation, which is being treated as an accidental shooting,” the release read.
A man was identified as the suspected shooter and taken into custody. He is being held at the Greene County Jail pending the filing of formal charges.
In Other News
About the Author