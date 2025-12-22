Man in Warren County halfway house among FBI arrests targeting child sex crimes

Over the last two weeks, the FBI arrested 293 suspected child sexual abuse offenders and located 205 victims across the country during the surge of resources deployed for Operation Relentless Justice.

Bryon Sanders, 33, who had been staying at a halfway house in Warren County, was charged federally with receipt of child pornography and possession of child pornography.

Sanders was under supervised release for a 2020 conviction for gross sexual imposition in Franklin County Common Pleas Court, according to the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation & Correction.

The FBI received information from the Ohio Adult Parole Authority that Sanders reportedly had been in communication with inmates at a correctional institution in violation of his parole and that he allegedly possessed child sexual abuse material. A court-authorized search of his cellphone revealed files containing suspected child sexual abuse material, according to the FBI.

The FBI’s Victim Services Division assisted victims during this operation and provided services, including forensic interviews, referrals for medical and mental health resources, and coordination with partners.

The FBI urges the public to report any suspected crimes against children to 911 and local law enforcement immediately, as well as the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI (225-5324), online at tips.fbi.gov or by contacting your local FBI field office.