Man indicted after welfare check leads to standoff, gunfire in Washington Twp.

Yale had life-threatening injuries. Streck said it looked like Yale shot himself once and was also shot by law enforcement once. An update on his condition was not available.

Yale is facing seven counts of felonious assault and one count each of improperly discharging a firearm at or into a habitation, discharge of a firearm on or near prohibited premises, disrupting public services and vandalism in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court.

His arraignment is scheduled for Tuesday.

Deputies responded to a Brookway Road home for a welfare check just before 9:30 a.m. on Dec. 23.

Yale’s mother tried to call 911 because he was having mental health issues and made concerning comments, said Streck. Yale reportedly took her phone while she tried to get help.

His parents went to a neighbor’s home where they were able to call 911.

As a negotiator and on-duty SWAT crews set up on the scene, the sheriff’s office learned there were guns in the home. Streck said most of the firearms were scoped rifles used for hunting.

A full SWAT call was issued and investigators received a warrant.

Yale reportedly fired multiple rounds during the standoff. Initially he fired shots in a garage before later shooting from a front room in the home.

When he fired rounds in the front of the house, a Dayton officer and a sheriff’s office sniper returned fire, Streck said.

Yale indicated he shot himself and went to the door when the gunfire stopped. He was taken into custody and crews provided medical care until he was transported to the hospital.

The Dayton officer was also taken to the hospital. As of Monday, Yale has not been booked into the Montgomery County Jail.

Streck said a crisis intervention mental health professional was at the scene. Yale spoke to the professional, as well as a negotiator, during the standoff.

His mental state worsened throughout the day, and Yale’s access to weapons heightened the severity of the situation, the sheriff said.

“This family called us here to try to help their 34-year-old child and we did everything we could. I was listening to the negotiator who was so kind and gentle with him,” Streck said. “... We are glad that they called. We believe he was in a state where escalation was going to occur.”

Ohio BCI is handling the investigation.