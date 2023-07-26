Man indicted for allegedly shooting woman in the eye in Dayton

A Montgomery County grand jury indicted a man who reportedly shot a woman in the eye in Dayton earlier this month.

Jeffrey A. Belcher, 34, of Dayton, is facing two counts of felonious assault and one count of having weapons while under disability, according to a grand jury report. Belcher is scheduled to be arraigned on Tuesday.

He is being held in the Montgomery County Jail on a $50,000 bond.

Credit: Montgomery County Jail Credit: Montgomery County Jail

Belcher is accused of a shooting the woman around 5:23 p.m. on July 12. Dayton police found the woman in the 500 block of North Irwin Street after a 911 caller said there was a woman covered in blood at the North Irwin Street and Pruden Avenue intersection.

The woman reportedly was shot in the left eye. She gave police a description of the suspect and identified him, according to Dayton Municipal Court documents.

A witness also told police a man came to their East Fifth Street residence and was looking for the victim, the affidavit read. She reportedly told him the woman was in her car. She heard him leave shortly after.

Court documents indicated the pair have a history which the victim claimed led to the incident.