Man wanted for murder in Dayton woman’s death in custody

A man wanted on a murder warrant in the death of a Dayton woman is in police custody.
Kendall Beasley, 28, of Dayton, was arrested locally Thursday morning without incident, according to Dayton police. The department thanks the public for their help in the case.
It is not clear where Bogan was arrested, but he was not in Richmond, Indiana, as police initially thought, a representative from the police department said.
Beasley is facing murder and felonious assault charges in the death of 31-year-old Shanika D. Bogan, according to court records.
Police responded to Bogan’s Uhrig Avenue apartment last Friday after a relative found her unresponsive.
“This woman had been intentionally killed,” said Lt. Jason Hall said.
#UPDATE Kendall Beasley is now in custody. He was arrested this morning without incident.— Dayton Police Dept. (@DaytonPolice) May 6, 2021
Thank you for all the assistance provided in this case. https://t.co/XcOFLRuQBS
Her cause and manner of death have not been determined at this time.
Beasley and Bogan were acquaintances and had known each other for a “very short period of time,” Hall said.
“The investigation is ongoing, so as far as the motive behind this tragic crime, we are still working on that, still fleshing that out,” he said. “What I can tell you is unfortunately in this situation that two young children are without their mother.”
Bogan’s children ― listed as a 10-year-old boy and 4-year-old girl on the incident report — were home, but did not see their mother killed, Hall said.