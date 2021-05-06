Man wanted for murder in Dayton woman’s death in custody

“This woman had been intentionally killed,” said Lt. Jason Hall said.

#UPDATE Kendall Beasley is now in custody. He was arrested this morning without incident.

Her cause and manner of death have not been determined at this time.

Beasley and Bogan were acquaintances and had known each other for a “very short period of time,” Hall said.

“The investigation is ongoing, so as far as the motive behind this tragic crime, we are still working on that, still fleshing that out,” he said. “What I can tell you is unfortunately in this situation that two young children are without their mother.”

Bogan’s children ― listed as a 10-year-old boy and 4-year-old girl on the incident report — were home, but did not see their mother killed, Hall said.