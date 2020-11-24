Man indicted in attack of Uno’s manager says servers spit in food

A 22-year-old man indicted Monday is accused of stabbing an Uno’s manager with a fork earlier this month and chasing him outside after he said servers spit in his food.
Alante Carstonorto Jones was eating just before noon Nov. 12 at the restaurant at 126 N. Main St. in Dayton. After he accused staff of spitting in his food, manager Joe Kiley attempted to reassure him. That’s when “Jones punched him in the face and head then stabbed Kiley with a fork,” according to an affidavit and statement of facts filed by a Dayton police detective Nathan Via in Dayton Municipal Court.
Jones also pulled out a lockblade knife and began swinging it at the manager, the document read.
“Jones then chased Kiley out of the restaurant then down and across the street in an attempt to stab or cut him,” the affidavit stated.
A Montgomery County grand jury indicted Jones on one count of felonious assault.
Jones remains in the Montgomery County Jail awaiting his Dec. 1 arraignment in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court.