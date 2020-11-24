Man indicted in attack of Uno’s manager says servers spit in food

Alante Carstonorto Jones was eating just before noon Nov. 12 at the restaurant at 126 N. Main St. in Dayton. After he accused staff of spitting in his food, manager Joe Kiley attempted to reassure him. That’s when “Jones punched him in the face and head then stabbed Kiley with a fork,” according to an affidavit and statement of facts filed by a Dayton police detective Nathan Via in Dayton Municipal Court.

Jones also pulled out a lockblade knife and began swinging it at the manager, the document read.