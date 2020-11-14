Police: Man attacks Uno’s manager, says staff spit in his food

A 22-year-old man is accused of stabbing an Uno’s manager with a fork during a Thursday attack in Dayton after he said servers spit in his food.
Alante Carstonorto Jones was eating just before noon at the restaurant at 126 N. Main St. After he accused staff of spitting in his food, manager Joe Kiley attempted to reassure him.
“Jones punched him in the face and head then stabbed Kiley with a fork,” according to an affidavit and statement of facts filed by a Dayton police detective Nathan Via in Dayton Municipal Court.
Jones also pulled out a lockblade knife and began swinging it at the manager, the document read.
“Jones then chased Kiley out of the restaurant then down and across the street in an attempt to stab or cut him,” the affidavit stated.
Kiley was able to get away and call police.
Jones later was arrested and admitted to the offense during an interview, according to the court document.
Jones remains held on a $50,000 bond in the Montgomery County Jail and is next scheduled to appear Nov. 23 in Dayton Municipal Court.