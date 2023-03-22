Man indicted in deadly stabbing at Englewood workplace

A Huber Heights man indicted Wednesday is accused of stabbing his co-worker to death following an argument last week at an Englewood automotive parts plant.
Lytus Jordan III, 37, is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court for two counts of murder, two counts of felonious assault and tampering with evidence.
Credit: Montgomery County Jail
The victim was identified as 42-year-old Shaunn Monroe of Dayton, according to the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office.
Englewood police and medics were called at 12:15 a.m. March 12 to Hematite Inc. at 300 Lau Parkway after a 911 caller reported Monroe was bleeding from the abdomen and not breathing.
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Security video showed Jordan and Monroe walk into a bathroom together and then Jordan exit alone a few minutes later. Jordan then walked outside to his truck with something in his hand before returning to the work floor, according to an affidavit filed in Vandalia Municipal Court.
Workers said Jordan and Monroe had an argument the day before that continued on Sunday, according to court documents.
“They stated Jordan told Monroe to meet him in the bathroom to fight since there weren’t any cameras,” the affidavit read. “They advised when Jordan returned he said he had knocked him out and told them to go check on him.”
The workers reportedly found Monroe on the floor with multiple stab wounds.
Jordan was taken into custody at work and did not talk to police, according to reports.
He remains held on $1 million bail in the Montgomery County Jail.
