Man indicted in deadly stabbing at Englewood workplace

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Security video showed Jordan and Monroe walk into a bathroom together and then Jordan exit alone a few minutes later. Jordan then walked outside to his truck with something in his hand before returning to the work floor, according to an affidavit filed in Vandalia Municipal Court.

Workers said Jordan and Monroe had an argument the day before that continued on Sunday, according to court documents.

“They stated Jordan told Monroe to meet him in the bathroom to fight since there weren’t any cameras,” the affidavit read. “They advised when Jordan returned he said he had knocked him out and told them to go check on him.”

The workers reportedly found Monroe on the floor with multiple stab wounds.

Jordan was taken into custody at work and did not talk to police, according to reports.

He remains held on $1 million bail in the Montgomery County Jail.