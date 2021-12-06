Man indicted in major local drug ring finally caught five years later

Bail was set at $500,000 Friday for Richardo Mondragon, 31, by Judge Jeannine Pratt in Miami County Common Pleas Court. Mondragon faces one count each of engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, conspiracy to engage in corrupt activity, money laundering, possession of heroin, possession of methamphetamines and possession of marijuana, along with eight counts of aggravated drug trafficking.

An arraignment for Mondragon to enter a plea to the charges was scheduled for Tuesday, Dec. 7, so an interpreter can be present to assist him, Pratt said.