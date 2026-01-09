Man indicted in stabbing that injured 4, stemmed from argument with teen

• Indictment: A grand jury indicted Joshua R. Ball on seven counts of felonious assault and one count of strangulation, according to Montgomery County Common Pleas Court records.

What was he accused of?

• Stabbing: Dayton police responded to the 5200 block of Skylane Drive in Sunny Acres mobile home community for a reported stabbing on Jan. 3.

Police found four people who were cut or stabbed — a 51-year-old man, an 18-year-old woman, a 17-year-old girl and a 16-year-old boy.

The victims said Ball used a pocketknife to assault them, according to Dayton Municipal Court records.

• Argument: The teenage boy reportedly got into an argument with Ball over his mother.

Ball strangled the boy with both hands around his neck until the man separated them, according to an affidavit.

“However, Ball then pulled a knife and attacked (the boy), stating he wanted to ‘kill him,’” a detective wrote.

The man, woman and girl tried to defend the boy and were injured.

Ball allegedly cut and stabbed the boy before fleeing.

• Injuries: Three of the victims were taken to the hospital for their injuries.

The boy was admitted to the hospital with a stab wound to his upper right chest and shoulder area and a cut to his face, according to court records.

The teenage girl and woman each had a cut on their hands. The man had a cut on his finger and his left forearm.

What happens next?

• Arraignment: Ball’s arraignment is scheduled for Tuesday.

His bond was previously set at $300,000 in municipal court. He was in custody at the Montgomery County Jail as of Friday.