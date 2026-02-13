Man injured after being hit by car in Dayton

A 47-year-old man is in stable condition after he was hit by a vehicle in Dayton Thursday night.
He was taken to the hospital with suspected serious injuries, Dayton police said.
Just before 8 p.m. Thursday officers responded to a pedestrian strike near Kipling Drive and St. James Avenue.
A vehicle going north on Kipling Drive struck the man near the intersection, according to police.
The driver lost control of the vehicle and hit a Ford E-350 on the right side of the road and then collided with a Chevrolet Spark parked on the left side of the road.
The vehicle left the scene without stopping, police said.
