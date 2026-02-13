Man injured after being hit by car in Dayton

Just before 8 p.m. Thursday officers responded to a pedestrian strike near Kipling Drive and St. James Avenue.

A vehicle going north on Kipling Drive struck the man near the intersection, according to police.

The driver lost control of the vehicle and hit a Ford E-350 on the right side of the road and then collided with a Chevrolet Spark parked on the left side of the road.

The vehicle left the scene without stopping, police said.