Man jailed in relation to Central State lockdown

A 24-year-old man has been arrested on a count of making false alarms after Central State University locked down its campus Saturday.
Making false alarms is a first-degree misdemeanor, and the man is being held in the Greene County Jail. The Dayton Daily News generally doesn’t identify misdemeanor defendants.
In a 911 call released Monday, a caller can be heard speaking to a 911 dispatcher. The caller told the dispatcher there was a shooter on Central State’s campus in the cafeteria, but when the dispatcher asked how he knew there was a shooter, the caller hung up.
The university’s police department activated the campus-wide emergency alert system around 9 a.m. Saturday after receiving a call from county emergency dispatch about the active-shooter report, Central State said in a press release Saturday.
On social media, Central State’s administration sent a warning saying there was an active shooter on campus and to “run, hide, fight.” Multiple other Greene County police agencies responded with officers. Central State ended the lockdown at about 11:48 a.m.
Central State officials said Monday that CSU Officer Kole Patterson was the first to respond, and praised him for running into what he believed was an active shooter situation without backup.
Central State Sgt. Jason Robison, who was off-duty at the time, returned to campus to monitor the surveillance system. CSU Police Chief Stephanie Hill said Robison was able to determine what unfolded during the incident, and after that, Patterson found the suspect hiding in a bathroom and arrested him
“These officers are to be commended for the courage and fearlessness they displayed during this situation,” said Central State University President Jack Thomas. “Our officers train for scenarios such as this, but no amount of training can make people act.”
Aimee Hancock contributed to this report.
