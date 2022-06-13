Man jailed in relation to Central State lockdown

Central State officials said Monday that CSU Officer Kole Patterson was the first to respond, and praised him for running into what he believed was an active shooter situation without backup.

Central State Sgt. Jason Robison, who was off-duty at the time, returned to campus to monitor the surveillance system. CSU Police Chief Stephanie Hill said Robison was able to determine what unfolded during the incident, and after that, Patterson found the suspect hiding in a bathroom and arrested him

“These officers are to be commended for the courage and fearlessness they displayed during this situation,” said Central State University President Jack Thomas. “Our officers train for scenarios such as this, but no amount of training can make people act.”

Aimee Hancock contributed to this report.