Man pleads guilty in death of Moraine man connected to social media feud

He is scheduled to be sentenced on Aug. 20.

The charges stemmed from the fatal drive-by shooting of 19-year-old Terry Martin Jr. in the 2700 block of Gladstone Street in Moraine on July 9, 2023.

Martin’s grandmother called 911 and told dispatchers he was shot, and blood was coming from his head, according to Moraine police records.

He was shot three times in the head and neck, Moraine police Deputy Chief Jason Neubauer said.

Martin was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators believe Martin was standing behind his grandmother, who was not injured, at the time of the shooting. She was sitting in a recliner near the front door when multiple shots were fired at the house.

Ten bullets hit the residence, including five that went through the front door, police said.

Neighbors helped lead police to Ball and another suspect. Both were arrested, but the second person was released without being charged.

Ball and Martin attended Fairmont High School together. The shooting appeared to be the result of a social media feud, Neubauer said.

“It sounded like there was some feuding going on through social platforms that really began and escalated the argument going on between these parties,” he said.

Ball told police during an interview Martin had threatened him on social media, according to Kettering Municipal Court records.

“This wasn’t the way to go about it,” Neubauer said. “If there were threats initially being made by one half of the parties, they simply could’ve reported it to the police. It didn’t have to result in the level it did and result in a shooting with somebody else dying.”