Man pleads guilty to selling counterfeit items at Mall at Fairfield Commons

A special agent with Homeland Security Investigations was conducting surveillance at the mall on Nov. 13 when he saw Teski’s kiosks.

One sold jerseys that had trademarks for Adidas, Major League Soccer, Manchester City, Chelsea and Club Internacional de Fútbol Miami.

The second kiosk was selling oversized slippers with the Nike swoosh logo and some shoes with the Air Jordan logo.

An investigator bought a pink Club Internacional de Fútbol Miami jersey for $35 and pink slippers with a red Nike swoosh logo for $30, according to court documents.

A Nike employee confirmed the slippers had the trademarked logo and determined they were counterfeit.

“Nike does not currently manufacture or offer such product for sale,” the complaint read. “All Nike products are serialized and there is no serial number that is associated with this product.”

During a second round of surveillance at the mall, the special agent noted Teski’s kiosks had FC Barcelona, Club Internacional de Fútbol Miami, Manchester City and Arsenal merchandise.

He took a photo of the items and sent them to a brand representative for Premier League, England Football Association and the United States Soccer Federation.

The representative confirmed they were counterfeit items.

On March 6, the agent spoke to Teski while undercover and asked if the items were real.

“He stated that the items were knockoffs and a real soccer jersey would cost $400 and Ohioans could not afford a legitimate soccer jersey,” according to court records.

Shortly after, law enforcement officers served a federal search warrant and seized multiple items.

Trafficking counterfeit goods is punishable for up to 10 years in prison.

Teski illegally entered the U.S. from Mexico in September 2022 and was ordered to be removed from the country on Jan. 3, 2024, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

He appealed the decision and was given employment authorization while his appeal is pending.