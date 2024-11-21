Man pleads guilty to sending texts from phone of Kettering man whose body was dismembered

Two additional counts of tampering with evidence were dismissed.

His sentencing and probation report is scheduled for Feb. 25.

Credit: Montgomery County Jail Credit: Montgomery County Jail

Tygan Keiter reportedly sent texts from Edgar Keiter Sr.’s phone in an attempt to make it look like he was still alive.

Edgar Keiter Sr.’s legs were found in a tarp at the end of a Trotwood driveway on April 22. The discovery led investigators to his apartment on Croftshire Drive in Kettering, where they found appliances and carpet missing from the unit.

The rest of his remains were found in a storage unit in the 1700 block of Guenther Road in Trotwood.

His son, Edgar Keiter Jr., is facing gross abuse of a corpse, tampering with evidence and theft charges in his death.

Detectives spoke to Tygan Keiter about the death on July 15, according to Kettering Municipal Court records.

“The defendant admitted he had conversations with Edgar Keiter Jr. prior to Keiter Sr.’s death about trying to make Keiter Sr. put Tygan on his will,” an affidavit read.

After Edgar Keiter Sr.’s death, Edgar Keiter Jr. told Tygan Keiter to go to the Croftshire Drive apartment to stage messages from Edgar Keiter Sr.’s phone so it would appear he was still alive, according to court records.

“Tygan admitted to going to Keiter Sr.’s house and seeing Keiter Sr. dead on the floor with a knife through his chest,” the affidavit read. “Tygan admitted to sending text messages from Keiter Sr.’s phone and making calls from the phone.”

Edgar Keiter Jr. is scheduled to go to trial on Jan. 27. His girlfriend, Amanda Reiff, was indicted on complicity to commit tampering with evidence and complicity to commit gross abuse of a corpse charges.

She has a hearing scheduled for next week.