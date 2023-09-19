Man pleads guilty to shooting woman in eye in Dayton

A man accused of a shooting a woman in the eye earlier this year pleaded guilty.

Jeffrey Belcher, 35, pleaded guilty to one count each of felonious assault and having weapons while under disability, according to Montgomery County Common Pleas Court records. A second felonious assault charge was dismissed.

His defense declined to comment on the case.

On July 12, Dayton police responded to a report of a woman covered in blood in the area of North Irwin Street and Pruden Avenue.

Officers found the woman shot in the left eye. She gave a description of the shooter to police and identified him as Belcher, according to Dayton Municipal Court records.

Another woman told police a man, later identified as Belcher, came to a residence on East Fifth Street looking for the victim, according to the affidavit. She reportedly told him the woman was in her car and heard him leave shortly after.

Municipal court documents indicated Belcher and the woman have a history, which she said led to the shooting.

Montgomery County Prosecutor Mat Heck Jr. said the shooting took place 13 days after Belcher was released from his fifth time in prison.

