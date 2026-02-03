Man sentenced to at least 14 years in Greenville woman’s death

Once he is released, Gilbert will be on post release control for two to five years.

In December Gilbert pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter in the death of 34-year-old Brianne Nicole Otley.

As part of a plea agreement, a tampering with evidence charge was dismissed, according to court records.

On Sept. 26, 2024, Greenville police responded to a shooting reported in the 700 block of Martin Street around 8:30 p.m.

Officers found a woman, later identified as Otley, shot. Crews attempted life-saving measures, but Otley was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

Police found Gilbert several blocks north of the scene and arrested him around 10:30 p.m.

Otley was a 2009 Northmont High School graduate and mother of three, according to her obituary.