Man sentenced to at least 14 years in Greenville woman’s death

A man accused in the deadly shooting of a Greenville woman was sentenced to more than a decade in prison.
Judge Travis L. Fliehman sentenced Zachery Gilbert to 14 to 19.5 years in prison, according to Darke County Common Pleas Court records.
Once he is released, Gilbert will be on post release control for two to five years.
Credit: Darke County Jail
In December Gilbert pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter in the death of 34-year-old Brianne Nicole Otley.
As part of a plea agreement, a tampering with evidence charge was dismissed, according to court records.
On Sept. 26, 2024, Greenville police responded to a shooting reported in the 700 block of Martin Street around 8:30 p.m.
Officers found a woman, later identified as Otley, shot. Crews attempted life-saving measures, but Otley was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.
Police found Gilbert several blocks north of the scene and arrested him around 10:30 p.m.
Otley was a 2009 Northmont High School graduate and mother of three, according to her obituary.
