Man sentenced to prison in deadly Moraine shooting tied to social media feud

In August, Ball pleaded guilty to one count of murder in the death of 19-year-old Terry Martin, Jr. Involuntary manslaughter, tampering with evidence, improper handling of a firearm and improper discharge of a firearm charges were dismissed.

Late July 9, 2023, Moraine officers responded to a drive-by shooting reported in the 2700 block of Gladstone Street.

Martin’s grandmother called 911 and reported her grandson had been shot and had blood coming from his head, according to Moraine police records. Martin was pronounced dead at the scene.

An investigation determined Ball drove past Martin’s home and fired multiple rounds from a .40 caliber Glock into the house, hitting Martin in the head and neck, according to the prosecutor’s office.

Police reported 10 bullets struck the Gladstone Street home and five went through the front door.

Information from neighbors led investigators to Ball and a second subject. Both were arrested in July, but the second person was released without being charged.

Ball and Martin attended Fairmont High School together and had an argument on social media, Moraine police Deputy Chief Jason Neubauer said.

“It sounded like there was some feuding going on through social platforms that really began and escalated the argument going on between these parties,” he said.

Ball reportedly told police during an interview Martin threatened him on social media.

“This wasn’t the way to go about it,” Neubauer said. “If there were threats initially being made by one half of the parties they simply could’ve reported it to the police. It didn’t have to result in the level it did and result in a shooting with somebody else dying.”