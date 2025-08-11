Man sentenced to probation in Christmas Eve drive-by shooting in Jefferson Twp.

In July, Wells pleaded guilty to aggravated assault and having weapons while under disability.

Three counts of felonious assault were dismissed.

His co-defendant, 27-year-old Tre’a Miller, also of Trotwood, was sentenced to up to five years of probation as well, according to court records.

Miller and Wells were ordered to not have any contact with the victim or each other.

Miller could serve eight to 12 years in prison if she violates her probation.

She pleaded guilty to one count of felonious assault in June. Two additional felonious assault charges were dismissed.

Wells and Miller are accused of participating in a drive-by shooting around 5:45 a.m. on Dec. 24, 2024, near Fortman and Hackett drives.

Montgomery County sheriff’s deputies found a man with gunshot wounds when they arrived, the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies also recovered multiple casings.

Security footage reportedly showed a white Ford Fusion was involved in the shooting.

Deputies identified Miller and Wells as the shooters, according to the sheriff’s office.