BreakingNews
Dave Chappelle scores Grammy nomination for ‘What’s in a Name?’

Man sentenced to up to 5 years probation in Germantown stabbing

Credit: JIM NOELKER

Credit: JIM NOELKER

Local News
By and
1 hour ago
X

A Germantown man will spend up to five years on probation for the stabbing of his neighbor earlier this year.

Daniel Watts II, 25, pleaded guilty to one county of felonious assault last month in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court. Two counts of burglary and an additional felonious assault charge were dismissed as a result of the plea.

If Watts violates the conditions of his probation, he faces nine month to three years in prison, according to court records.

ExploreRELATED: Germantown man pleads guilty to stabbing neighbor

As part of his probation, Watts will be under supervision, receive mental health counseling and/or treatment and have no contact with the victim.

On April 30, Germantown police responded to an apartment building in the 900 block of West Marker Street around 2:30 a.m. on a reported stabbing.

While at the hospital, the victim told detectives Watts came over and he told Watts to leave, according to Miamisburg Municipal Court records. Watts left following an argument but reportedly came back with a knife.

Watts then stabbed the victim in the back, according to an affidavit.

Credit: Montgomery County Jail

Credit: Montgomery County Jail

In Other News
1
With UAW newly energized, Honda gives US production workers 11% raises
2
Troy plans new schools after election approval; 2025 likely...
3
Dayton installs first Portland Loo: public toilets with curious designs
4
Local lawmakers propose disempowering Supreme Court, keeping abortion...
5
West Carrollton to remove 1930s water tower; city posts traffic detours

About the Authors

Follow Jen Balduf on twitter
© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top