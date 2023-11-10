Man sentenced to up to 5 years probation in Germantown stabbing

A Germantown man will spend up to five years on probation for the stabbing of his neighbor earlier this year.

Daniel Watts II, 25, pleaded guilty to one county of felonious assault last month in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court. Two counts of burglary and an additional felonious assault charge were dismissed as a result of the plea.

If Watts violates the conditions of his probation, he faces nine month to three years in prison, according to court records.

As part of his probation, Watts will be under supervision, receive mental health counseling and/or treatment and have no contact with the victim.

On April 30, Germantown police responded to an apartment building in the 900 block of West Marker Street around 2:30 a.m. on a reported stabbing.

While at the hospital, the victim told detectives Watts came over and he told Watts to leave, according to Miamisburg Municipal Court records. Watts left following an argument but reportedly came back with a knife.

Watts then stabbed the victim in the back, according to an affidavit.