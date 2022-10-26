dayton-daily-news logo
Man hit by pickup, seriously injured in Harrison Twp.

A man is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after being hit by a pickup truck in Harrison Township Tuesday evening.

Emergency crews responded to the area of E. Nottingham Road and N. Main Street at 7:13 p.m., according to a release from the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

Crews found an unresponsive man lying in the road on E. Nottingham Road, about 100 yards east of N. Main Street.

The sheriff’s office said that initial investigation found that the pedestrian ran across E. Nottingham Road as a red pickup truck approached and was hit.

Medics took the man to Miami Valley Hospital with life-threatening injuries, the sheriff’s office said.

The crash remains under investigation.

We are working to learn more and will update this story with any new information.

Daniel Susco is a Dayton-area native and staff writer covering breaking news throughout the greater Dayton area. He holds a journalism degree from Ohio University and began writing for the Dayton Daily News, Hamilton Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun, and Dayton.com in 2019.

