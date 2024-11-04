Breaking: Ex-Columbus officer found guilty in the 2020 shooting death of Andre Hill

Man seriously injured in Dayton stabbing Sunday

ajc.com

Local News
By
1 hour ago
X

A man is expected to survive his injuries after he was stabbed in Dayton early Sunday, according to police.

The man was initially taken to the hospital in life-threatening condition, said Dayton police Sgt. Andrew Zecchini.

Around 2:45 a.m. Sunday, police responded to the 400 block of Mertland Avenue for a reported stabbing.

When they arrived, they found a 38-year-old man with a stab wound, Zecchini said. Officers began providing medical aid until he was able to be transported to the hospital.

Anyone with information regarding the stabbing should call 937-333-1232 to speak to a detective. People can submit tips anonymously to Miami Valley Crime Stoppers by calling 937-222-STOP (7867) or visiting www.miamivalleycrimestoppers.com.

In Other News
1
Inadequate allowances forcing US personnel to rough it in tight housing...
2
Washington Twp. deli featured on ‘America’s Best Restaurants Roadshow’
3
Wilberforce University, Kettering College announce new partnership
4
Election Day 2024: Everything you need to know to cast a ballot
5
Death of man recovered from Great Miami River in Dayton ruled an...

About the Author