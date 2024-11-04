Man seriously injured in Dayton stabbing Sunday

Around 2:45 a.m. Sunday, police responded to the 400 block of Mertland Avenue for a reported stabbing.

When they arrived, they found a 38-year-old man with a stab wound, Zecchini said. Officers began providing medical aid until he was able to be transported to the hospital.

Anyone with information regarding the stabbing should call 937-333-1232 to speak to a detective. People can submit tips anonymously to Miami Valley Crime Stoppers by calling 937-222-STOP (7867) or visiting www.miamivalleycrimestoppers.com.