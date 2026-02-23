Man seriously injured in early-morning shooting in Dayton

Dayton police are investigating a shooting that seriously injured a man early Sunday morning.
Around 12:05 a.m., officers responded to the 300 block of Xenia Avenue for a report of a person shot.
Officers found a 33-year-old man calling for help from inside a vacant home, said Dayton police Lt. Eric Sheldon. He had an injury to the top right side of his head.
Police provided first aid until he was able to be transported to the hospital.
His injuries were initially thought to be non-life-threatening, but once at the hospital he was considered to be in stable but life-threatening condition, Sheldon said.
He reportedly did not cooperate with officers. Detectives from the violent offenders unit are investigating.
