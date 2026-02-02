Man severely injured after dog attack in Dayton

Police in the report said upon arrival at the house, they found the back door open partially. Police said they announced their arrival and called out to the owner of the house, where they found the victim still inside.

“The first room I entered from the back door was the kitchen, which contained a caged, black and white Pitbull,” the incident report stated. “The portions on the dog’s coat that would be typically white were faintly but distinctly, blood red in color. The dog barked persistently throughout the incident.”

The report said they allowed Dayton medics to enter the house from the front and treat the victim.

The victim was laying on his back and partially conscious, according to the report.

“Multiple blood splatters and small pools of blood were on, near, and around,” according to the report. He had multiple lacerations and puncture wounds that were clearly visible, the report stated.

The victim’s pinky finger was damaged, with most of his finger being almost completely bitten off and hanging on only by his skin tissue, according to the incident report.

The report said medic’s stabilized him and he was transported to Kettering Health Network in unknown condition.

An Animal Resource Officer was called to the scene and the dog was taken into custody, the report stated.