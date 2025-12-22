Man shot multiple times, seriously injured in Harrison Twp.

Deputies are continuing to investigate a shooting that sent a man to the hospital with serious injuries Sunday.
The shooting was reported in the 4000 block of Indian Runn Drive.
When crews arrived, they found a man in the grass who had been shot multiple times, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies provided medical care until Harrison Twp. medics arrived. They transported the man to the hospital with serious injuries.
Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations Unit is handling the investigation.
