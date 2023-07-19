Man shot while repossessing vehicle in Dayton; Suspect in custody

A repossession man was shot in Dayton while reportedly repossessing a vehicle Wednesday morning.

The shooting was reported around 8:44 a.m. Wednesday on South McGee Street.

“A repossession agent was in the process of repossessing a vehicle,” said Dayton police Sgt. Michael Beane. “The worker already had the car hooked up when a person who lives in the house and is related to the owner came out of the home and fired shots at the repossession agent.”

The man was shot in the arm and has a non-life-threatening injury, said Beane. A suspect was taken into custody.

He was able to drive the repossessed vehicle to North Dixie Drive and was then transported to the hospital by medics, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.

A woman called who called 911 said shots were fired outside her house and the window in her front door shattered.

The woman said she was in the back of the house at the time and didn’t witness the shooting, but thought someone could be injured, according to dispatch records.

“The people down the street were reacting like there was a big problem,” she said.

Another 911 caller reported his mother’s vehicle was stolen. The caller said his mother was driving after it in a different vehicle, according to dispatch records.

We will update this story as more information is available.