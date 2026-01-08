Man suffers life-threatening injuries after being hit by vehicle in Harrison Twp.

A man was seriously injured after he was hit by a vehicle in Harrison Twp. Wednesday evening.
The man was crossing the Needmore Road and North Dixie Drive with his bike around 6:30 p.m. when he was hit, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.
Upon contact with deputies, he was unresponsive. His injuries are life-threatening. The driver of the vehicle was not injured.
The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Traffic Services Unit is investigating.
