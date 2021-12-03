Man suffers serious injuries in Harrison Twp. fight

Deputies found a man unconscious on the ground and bleeding from his head Thursday evening when they were flagged down to a Speedway parking lot in Harrison Twp.
Deputies entered the lot around 5 p.m. at 5000 N. Main St. where they found the victim.
He and another man had been in an altercation that turned physical before the second man fled, according to a release from the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.
Harrison Twp. medics took the victim to a local hospital with serious injuries. His name was not released.
No suspect information was released.
The incident remains under investigation by the sheriff’s office.
In Other News
1
Former Lebanon mayor announces run for Warren County commissioner
2
8 OVI arrests, 35% fewer crashes in Dayton over Thanksgiving weekend
3
Lebanon approves largest budget in city’s history
4
Health officials ‘watching closely’ for omicron variant in Ohio
5
7 in region win $10,000 Vax-2-School scholarships in 4th round
About the Author