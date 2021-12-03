dayton-daily-news logo
Man suffers serious injuries in Harrison Twp. fight

By Jen Balduf, Staff Writer
10 minutes ago

Deputies found a man unconscious on the ground and bleeding from his head Thursday evening when they were flagged down to a Speedway parking lot in Harrison Twp.

Deputies entered the lot around 5 p.m. at 5000 N. Main St. where they found the victim.

He and another man had been in an altercation that turned physical before the second man fled, according to a release from the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

Harrison Twp. medics took the victim to a local hospital with serious injuries. His name was not released.

No suspect information was released.

The incident remains under investigation by the sheriff’s office.

Jen Balduf

