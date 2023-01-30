Sunday night shooting in Dayton under investigation

Dayton police are investigating the Sunday night shooting of a 25-year-old man at a house.
Crews were dispatched around 10:50 p.m. to the 2400 block of Home Avenue on reports of a shooting. While on the way, first responders were notified the 911 caller was taking the gunshot victim to Miami Valley Hospital, according to police.
The gunshot victim “has injuries has injuries that are considered non-life-threatening,” said Dayton police Lt. Steven Bauer.
Additional details, such as what caused the shooting or if there is a suspect, were not immediately available.
The shooting is under investigation.
In Other News
1
Judge finds man not guilty of murder in Dayton shooting
2
Tips led to Middletown bank robbery suspect’s arrest; bond set at $250K
3
One of Columbus twin boys involved in December kidnapping dies
4
Victim in fiery Huber Heights crash dies; driver could face more...
5
Prosecutor: Indicted Riverside parents ‘starving these children’
About the Author