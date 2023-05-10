Man who fled police while driving in reverse gets 18 months on cocaine charge

“I’ve made some bad choices,” Morrison told Wall, saying he would “be good” if she sentenced him to probation and treatment.

Wall said he had a long criminal record dating to 1985 and had been to prison several times over the years.

Morrison was sentenced to 18 months in prison and given credit for 22 days and ordered to pay court costs.

He was charged in Municipal Court with driving while under the influence and without a license, reckless operation, failure to comply and resisting arrest. He was sentenced Wednesday on those charges to jail terms that will run concurrent with the prison time.