Man who fled police while driving in reverse gets 18 months on cocaine charge

TROY — A Piqua man who led police on a late-night chase driving a car in reverse — one day after posting bail in a drug case — was sentenced to 18 months in prison for possessing cocaine.
A Piqua police officer reported he was on patrol early March 8 in the area of Pitsenbarger Park when he saw a car driving in reverse along South Street. He activated his cruiser lights and siren, but the vehicle continued in reverse, turning down a couple of residential streets.
The car eventually went over a curb at a curve on Candlewood Boulevard, went into a yard and struck a tree. The driver, later identified as Christopher Morrison, 63, attempted to flee on foot, but was caught a short time later. The pursuit was caught on the cruiser camera.
Morrison was in Miami County Common Pleas Court that same week on felony allegations that he possessed cocaine last summer in Piqua and posted bail following the hearing. Judge Stacy Wall said during the May 8 sentencing that Morrison was out on bail when the pursuit occurred.
“I’ve made some bad choices,” Morrison told Wall, saying he would “be good” if she sentenced him to probation and treatment.
Wall said he had a long criminal record dating to 1985 and had been to prison several times over the years.
Morrison was sentenced to 18 months in prison and given credit for 22 days and ordered to pay court costs.
He was charged in Municipal Court with driving while under the influence and without a license, reckless operation, failure to comply and resisting arrest. He was sentenced Wednesday on those charges to jail terms that will run concurrent with the prison time.
