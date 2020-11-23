Smoke pours from manhole covers after cable failure

An underground “minor cable failure” caused smoke to pour out of manhole covers and led Dayton crews to shut down East Fifth Street near South Patterson Road.
Dayton firefighters were called around 2 p.m. following a report of a power surge and what appeared to be dark smoke outside, according to the Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center.
Although there was smoke, there was no fire, said Mary Ann Kabel, head of corporate communications for Dayton Power & Light.
There also were no power losses during what Kabel called “a minor able failure.” She said the heat led to the smoke and that pressure unseated the manhole cover.
DP&L crews were able to cut the cable and make repairs.
Fire crews cleared the scene by 4 p.m., the dispatch center reported.