Manufacturer to relocate Illinois production line to Dayton

A Dayton manufacturing company is relocating one of its production lines from the state of Illinois to its Troy Street facility, which is expected to create 15 new jobs and retain more than twice as many employees.
JBK Manufacturing & Development Co. plans to invest about $445,000 into its facility at 2127 Troy St. in Old North Dayton, says a memo from Steve Gondol, Dayton’s director of planning, neighborhoods and development.
The company moved to Dayton from Beavercreek more than a decade ago.
JBK’s parent company, Premier Aerospace Group, owns facilities in multiple states and plans to relocate a production line from the Prairie State to the Gem City, city documents state.
The city is providing JBK with a $75,000 grant to help the company set up and relocate machinery and equipment and make building improvements.
The project will help retain 32 jobs and should help create about 15 new jobs by the end of 2027.
JBK says it makes key components for customers in the aerospace, defense, energy, oil and paper industries.
JBK says it specializes in welding and brazing, metal fabrication, CNC milling and turning, tube work and reverse engineering.
