Manufacturer to relocate Illinois production line to Dayton

The company moved to Dayton from Beavercreek more than a decade ago.

JBK’s parent company, Premier Aerospace Group, owns facilities in multiple states and plans to relocate a production line from the Prairie State to the Gem City, city documents state.

The city is providing JBK with a $75,000 grant to help the company set up and relocate machinery and equipment and make building improvements.

The project will help retain 32 jobs and should help create about 15 new jobs by the end of 2027.

JBK says it makes key components for customers in the aerospace, defense, energy, oil and paper industries.

JBK says it specializes in welding and brazing, metal fabrication, CNC milling and turning, tube work and reverse engineering.