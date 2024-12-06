Breaking: Wanted: Workers. Thousands of them. Right now and for years

Manufacturing just hits harder, association study says

Workers in the Fuyao Glass America Moraine plant hard at work in 2020, stacking newly manufactured windshields. FILE

Workers in the Fuyao Glass America Moraine plant hard at work in 2020, stacking newly manufactured windshields. FILE
Local News
By
38 minutes ago
X

Manufacturing’s impact grew in the Dayton area over the past year, according to a data assembled for the Dayton Region Manufacturing Association.

“We have seen significant growth in manufacturing in the Dayton region over the past several years, and that trend continued in 2024,” DRMA President Angelia Erbaugh said Friday. “The industry is trending up in terms of number of employees, job openings, and average earnings.”

ExploreWanted: Workers. Thousands of them. Right now and for years

The association said it tracked 14.5% in “regional economic development” from 2023.

“Manufacturing remains as strong and vibrant as ever in the Dayton region,” Erbaugh said.

Angelia Erbaugh, president Dayton Region Manufacturers Association

icon to expand image

According to the data DRMA presented Friday, manufacturers have a total $11.6 billion annual payroll in a 14-county West Central Ohio region around Dayton, with 2,487 companies employing a collective 130,861 people, 15.3% of the region’s workforce.

From 2020 to 2024, there were 1,763 average monthly job openings in the field of manufacturing across the region.

Average annual earnings in the field, including management positions, exceeded $86,000, the DRMA said. Total payroll in manufacturing amounted to 15.6% of the region’s total annual payroll.

Gross regional product was put at $21.7 billion, with nearly $7 billion invested in 2022 and 2023, thanks to the expansion of 61 facilities, the construction of 13 new facilities and the creation of 10,054 jobs in the field, according to the data.

The Dayton Development Coalition is credited assembling the data.

In Other News
1
As Ohio sailor killed at Pearl Harbor is buried, memories of heroic...
2
Montgomery County’s 2025 budget reaches $1.08 billion: Here’s how...
3
The Y2K bug: How Dayton prepared for the approaching millennium 25...
4
West Carrollton plans to sell part of River District property to Sheetz...
5
Gem City Market is not sustainable. Supporters say shoppers can change...

About the Author

Follow Thomas Gnau on facebookFollow Thomas Gnau on twitter

Thomas Gnau is a business reporter who joined the Dayton Daily News in 2007. He has reported for daily newspapers in Ohio since 1991.