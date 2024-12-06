Manufacturing just hits harder, association study says

The association said it tracked 14.5% in “regional economic development” from 2023.

“Manufacturing remains as strong and vibrant as ever in the Dayton region,” Erbaugh said.

According to the data DRMA presented Friday, manufacturers have a total $11.6 billion annual payroll in a 14-county West Central Ohio region around Dayton, with 2,487 companies employing a collective 130,861 people, 15.3% of the region’s workforce.

From 2020 to 2024, there were 1,763 average monthly job openings in the field of manufacturing across the region.

Average annual earnings in the field, including management positions, exceeded $86,000, the DRMA said. Total payroll in manufacturing amounted to 15.6% of the region’s total annual payroll.

Gross regional product was put at $21.7 billion, with nearly $7 billion invested in 2022 and 2023, thanks to the expansion of 61 facilities, the construction of 13 new facilities and the creation of 10,054 jobs in the field, according to the data.

The Dayton Development Coalition is credited assembling the data.