The Ohio Board of Pharmacy has granted an operational license to a marijuana dispensary coming to Beavercreek. The board awarded a Dispensary Certificate of Operation to Harvest of Beavercreek, located at 4370 Tonawanda Trl. on Tuesday afternoon.
The company sells flowers, topicals, and edibles, among other products, and operates other locations in Athens and Columbus. The company’s Athens location was approved by the Board of Pharmacy on Sept. 1 and opened for business on Sept. 20.
Harvest of Beavercreek is the 57th dispensary licensed to operate in the state of Ohio, and the third licensed to operate in Greene County.
In Ohio, patients can get a medical marijuana recommendation from a certified doctor to treat more than 20 qualifying medical conditions, including Alzheimer’s disease, chronic pain, fibromyalgia, Parkinson’s disease and post-traumatic stress disorder.