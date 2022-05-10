BreakingNews
Local man who ran into burning helicopter in Vietnam War honored with street name
Popular Greek food truck launches restaurant via DoorDash this week

Greek Street, located at 101 E. Alex Bell Road Suite 186 in the Cross Pointe Shopping Center, is now open via DoorDash. A grand opening is Sunday, May 15.

By Natalie Jones
20 minutes ago
Grand opening is Sunday, May 15.

A food truck known for its authentic Greek cuisine has opened a restaurant in Centerville.

Greek Street, owned by Centerville native Chris Spirtos, launched on Saturday via DoorDash.

“We’re going to be doing a week of DoorDash just to work out the kinks,” Spirtos said.

The grand opening is Sunday, May 15.

Greek Street, located at 101 E. Alex Bell Road Suite 186 in the Cross Pointe Shopping Center, is offering a larger variety of Greek cuisine compared to its food truck. Spirtos said the restaurant will have more gyros and desserts - including baklava soft serve ice cream.

For the last six years, Greek Street’s desserts have been made by Spirtos’ mom, Kali. This will continue at the new restaurant.

“Being a Greek family, we’re always in the kitchen,” Spirtos said.

He explained he was inspired to start cooking after spending time in the kitchen with his family. After high school, he attended Le Cordon Bleu College of Culinary Arts in Chicago and returned to the Dayton area to share his love of food with his hometown.

Spirtos said what sets his restaurant apart is that he serves whole muscle meats.

“We use whole legs of lamb,” he said. “We braise it down for four to five hours, so you’re actually getting 100 percent legs of lamb instead of processed meat. Ninety-five percent of our stuff is made in house.”

Greek Street’s most popular menu items include lamb, chicken and pork belly gyros, Greek fries and baklava.

Spirtos said if they are able to find enough employees, he plans to continue to run the food truck. If you are interested in a position at the restaurant or food truck, send your resume to greekstreetohio@gmail.com.

Spirtos said he hopes to eventually expand his restaurant to Cincinnati, Columbus and Cleveland and even trying to franchise down the road.

Greek Street is open 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

For more information, visit Greek Street’s Facebook page.

Back to Top