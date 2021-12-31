Masks at Carroll HS mandatory until MLK Day

Carroll High School students in Riverside will start the second half of the school year wearing masks.
Principal Matt Sableski said the Catholic high school will be on a “masks mandatory” status until at least Martin Luther King Jr. Day, which is Jan. 17. Carroll had a mask mandate during the COVID-19 surge early this fall, but later dropped it.
Troy City Schools reversed course and announced plans for masks, and the Miami Valley Career Technology School also will have students wear masks when they return for the new year.
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine, the Ohio Children’s Hospital Association and Ohio Hospital Association on Wednesday urged school superintendents and boards of education to require masks and pleaded with parents to have their children 5 and older vaccinated against COVID, especially during the record wave of daily cases expected to continue for the next few weeks.
Dayton Children’s Hospital CEO Deborah Feldman signed a letter from hospitals to schools, asking them to reconsider mask requirements.
“The best ways to slow the spread of the virus are to get vaccinated and wear a mask,” the letter stated. “Even students who are asymptomatic or who have relatively mild symptoms have the ability to spread the virus to others. Their fellow students might then carry the virus home, spreading it to brothers and sisters, parents and grandparents.”
Kettering and Centerville districts previously announced plans to require masks until at least mid-January.
About the Author